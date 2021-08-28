Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Position Increased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,643 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.14% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $193,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.2% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 54.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 202,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,276,000 after buying an additional 71,099 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $669,963.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,618 shares of company stock valued at $34,498,301 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.25.

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $7.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $494.96. 280,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,593. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $419.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.62 and a 1-year high of $496.81.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

