Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $8,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 22.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,165,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 377.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 42,105 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,618 shares of company stock valued at $34,498,301. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $494.96 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $496.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 118.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $419.14.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

