Mooncoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $140.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.11 or 0.00353972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.