MoonRadar Market Capitalization Hits $360,973.32 (MRF)

MoonRadar (CURRENCY:MRF) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, MoonRadar has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. MoonRadar has a total market capitalization of $360,973.32 and approximately $3,239.00 worth of MoonRadar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonRadar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MoonRadar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00052616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00132101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00151356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,639.43 or 0.99992133 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.42 or 0.06542358 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.54 or 0.00994052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoonRadar Profile

MoonRadar’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,178,105 coins. MoonRadar’s official Twitter account is @moonradarfin

Buying and Selling MoonRadar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonRadar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonRadar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonRadar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonRadar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonRadar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.