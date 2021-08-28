Morgan Stanley Acquires 183,432 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 190.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 183,432 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of PDF Solutions worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $22.44 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $835.44 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.12.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PDF Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PDF Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

