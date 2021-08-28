Morgan Stanley Acquires 3,786 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of AdvanSix worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASIX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 829.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AdvanSix by 10,477.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

AdvanSix stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.07. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

