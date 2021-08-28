Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) by 256.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 8.10% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $789,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000.

NYSEARCA PXE opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

