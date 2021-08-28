Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,193,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

NYSE IVR opened at $3.12 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $903.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 100.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -32.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.