Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 13.30% of VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLCN opened at $41.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.78. VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $55.62.

