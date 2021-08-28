Morgan Stanley Buys 112,367 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,842 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,367 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Banc of California worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BANC. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 789.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

BANC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

NYSE BANC opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $926.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.32.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

