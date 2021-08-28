Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Echo Global Logistics worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,673,000 after purchasing an additional 135,945 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after acquiring an additional 123,596 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 65.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 404,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 36,342 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECHO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of ECHO stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $867.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

