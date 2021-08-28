Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Himax Technologies worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 156.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 338,882 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.88. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.30%.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

