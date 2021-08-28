Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Model N worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MODN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Model N by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,117,000 after acquiring an additional 669,528 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 10.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,743,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,652,000 after buying an additional 255,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Model N by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,569,000 after buying an additional 203,140 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Model N by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,856,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,399,000 after buying an additional 392,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Model N by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 984,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,678,000 after acquiring an additional 304,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MODN shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

In other Model N news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $936,894. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MODN opened at $34.79 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $48.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.