Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Astec Industries worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,485,000 after acquiring an additional 199,255 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $14,784,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Astec Industries by 190.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after buying an additional 114,390 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 45.1% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after buying an additional 69,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Astec Industries by 23.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 303,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,920,000 after acquiring an additional 57,393 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

ASTE opened at $61.96 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.60.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.