Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 851,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.85% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 119,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 467,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ MIST opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.62. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $187.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 3.89.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.