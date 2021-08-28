Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,057 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Post worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Post by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Post by 38.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Post during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POST opened at $112.00 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on POST shares. lifted their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

