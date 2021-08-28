Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

