Morgan Stanley Has $4.73 Million Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,382,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,842,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,608,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 334.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,392 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,632,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,132 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 8,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,557,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 775,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 555,695 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

RIGL stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $654.36 million, a P/E ratio of -76.60 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. On average, analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

