Morgan Stanley Has $4.74 Million Stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth $402,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 450,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 200,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 472.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 73,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $20.54 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

