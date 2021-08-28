Morgan Stanley Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,727 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of AAR worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 1,385.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AAR by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Ross Boyce acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIR opened at $34.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.76. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. AAR had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

