Morgan Stanley Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 292.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,418 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of TransMedics Group worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 2,836.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 394.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMDX. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. Research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $180,835.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $56,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,066 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

