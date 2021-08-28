Morgan Stanley Has $4.78 Million Stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Simulations Plus worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 284.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth about $105,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $586,505.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,443,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,251,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $45.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.57. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.74 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $906.79 million, a P/E ratio of 80.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of -0.09.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLP. TheStreet cut Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.