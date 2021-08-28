Morgan Stanley Has $4.79 Million Holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 5.42% of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPXN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF alerts:

JPXN opened at $72.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.12. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $61.88 and a twelve month high of $77.08.

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.