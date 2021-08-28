Morgan Stanley Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 28,987 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,871.4% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 710,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 692,977 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 186.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 130,359 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 255,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.83 million, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CL King upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

