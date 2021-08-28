Morgan Stanley Has $4.90 Million Holdings in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 215.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CureVac were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CureVac in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CureVac in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in CureVac in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 270.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 target price on CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Bank of America cut CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

Shares of CVAC opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.61. CureVac has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $151.80.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

