Morgan Stanley Has $4.92 Million Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,737 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Tupperware Brands worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TUP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after buying an additional 67,384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,952,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 200.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after acquiring an additional 382,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 76.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 544,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 235,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TUP shares. upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.85.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.20 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

