Morgan Stanley Has $4.93 Million Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,657 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Silvercorp Metals worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SVM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 34.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SVM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $4.39 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $773.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

