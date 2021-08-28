Morgan Stanley Has $4.96 Million Holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 252,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 14,152 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 829,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 29,555 shares during the period. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQI stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

