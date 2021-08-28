Morgan Stanley Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of ADC Therapeutics worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADCT. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $476,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADCT opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.43. ADC Therapeutics SA has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $46.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.66.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

