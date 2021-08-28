Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 269.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Arcus Biosciences worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.17. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.