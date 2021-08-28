Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,762 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.52% of BlueCity worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlueCity by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in BlueCity by 21.7% during the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in BlueCity during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlueCity in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of BlueCity in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered BlueCity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ:BLCT opened at $3.26 on Friday. BlueCity Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.83.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

