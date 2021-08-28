Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,408 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Axonics worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 35.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Axonics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Axonics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $73.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 0.07. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $60,230.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,756.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,957 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axonics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

