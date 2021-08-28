Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of TriNet Group worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,624 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,538,000 after acquiring an additional 166,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,071,000 after acquiring an additional 50,733 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $3,733,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $91.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.78. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $92.83.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $30,195.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,429.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,300,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $231,865.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,509 shares of company stock worth $12,395,082 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.