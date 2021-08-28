Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,835 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Virtu Financial worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of -0.28. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

