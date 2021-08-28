Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,970 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $105.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.54. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $105.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.