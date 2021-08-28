Morgan Stanley Purchases 38,876 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) by 83.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,876 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,841,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,056 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 128,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $46.14 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.31.

