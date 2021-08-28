Morgan Stanley Purchases Shares of 252,518 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 252,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $992,000.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OCDX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $80,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,489.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $826,042.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,721 shares of company stock worth $8,310,962.

NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.93. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.