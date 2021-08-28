Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $238,000.

HYI stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

