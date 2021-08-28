Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.25% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

