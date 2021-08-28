Morgan Stanley Sells 101,935 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.97% of MasterCraft Boat worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.26. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

