Morgan Stanley Sells 125,698 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,698 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Wabash National worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,996,000 after purchasing an additional 195,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,831,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,227,000 after buying an additional 605,153 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,129,000 after buying an additional 473,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after purchasing an additional 66,164 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 290,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $29,541.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WNC opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $785.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

WNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

