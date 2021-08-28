Morgan Stanley Sells 2,346,394 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,346,394 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Hope Bancorp worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 25.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

HOPE stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.73.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.