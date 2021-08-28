Morgan Stanley Sells 264,455 Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,455 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,918,000 after buying an additional 1,111,917 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $15,781,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $3,447,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $2,764,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $2,050,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $18.04.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). As a group, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.