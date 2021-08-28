Morgan Stanley Sells 3,230 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of FirstCash worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in FirstCash by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in FirstCash by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCFS. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.83. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

