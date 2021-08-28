Morgan Stanley Sells 4,428 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $20,477,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,292,000 after buying an additional 225,566 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 669.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 207,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after buying an additional 180,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,542,000 after buying an additional 69,646 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 20.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 329,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,311,000 after acquiring an additional 56,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

SASR opened at $44.42 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

