Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.39% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 103.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,868,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 113,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the period.

ROUS opened at $41.82 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83.

