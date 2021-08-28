Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Autoliv worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 661.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after acquiring an additional 440,412 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Autoliv by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 554.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 42,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Autoliv by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 318,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.99. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.49 and a 52 week high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.