MotaCoin Price Down 6.1% This Week (MOTA)

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last week, MotaCoin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One MotaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MotaCoin has a market cap of $1.84 million and $877.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MotaCoin Profile

MotaCoin is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 69,722,101 coins and its circulating supply is 54,042,427 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net . MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MotaCoin Coin Trading

