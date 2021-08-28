Mothercare (LON:MTC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.91

Shares of Mothercare plc (LON:MTC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.91 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 15.10 ($0.20). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 15.10 ($0.20), with a volume of 33,154 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.91. The stock has a market cap of £85.16 million and a PE ratio of -2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

