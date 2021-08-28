Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Motorola Solutions worth $57,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSI opened at $242.81 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.81 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

